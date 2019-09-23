Senate Democratic leader calls on Republicans to subpoena Trump whistleblower complaint

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), flanked by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (not pictured) and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) (not pictured) holds a news conference following the weekly Senate party caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on Senate Republicans to issue a subpoena for a whistleblower complaint from an unidentified U.S. government official and demand a transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“It is the Senate’s duty - duty - to take this national security matter seriously and investigate now. Senate Republicans have the sole power and the overwhelming responsibility to see that it does,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

The New York Democrat also called on Republican committee chairs to hold hearings and seek testimony from Trump administration officials including Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

He also said the Republican-controlled Senate should determine which administration officials directed security assistance for Ukraine to be delayed.

Schumer said he made his request for a Senate investigation in a letter to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.