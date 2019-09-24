Senate calls for whistleblower complaint to be sent to intelligence panels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a resolution calling on the Ukraine whistleblower complaint to be submitted to the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged Republicans, who hold the majority of seats in the Senate, to support his resolution calling for the complaint to be submitted to the committees as required by law. “I cannot imagine any legitimate or straight-faced reason” to object to the legislation, Schumer said, arguing that the only reason would be “to protect the president from accountability.”