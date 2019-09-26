Republican Senator Sasse calls details in whistleblower complaint 'troubling'

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ben Sasse reacts at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Christine Blasey Ford to testify about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said there are “real troubling things here” in a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s leader.

Senator Ben Sasse, speaking to reporters upon leaving a secure room for senators to read the complaint, added that “Republicans ought not just circle the wagons” to protect Trump.

Similiarly, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that the document was “very troubling.” “There are so many facts that have to be examined,” Schumer said.