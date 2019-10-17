U.S. ambassador to tell House impeachment panel Trump said no 'quid pro quo' on Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify behind closed-doors as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the European Union plans to tell the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry that President Donald Trump told him multiple times that there was no “quid pro quo” with Ukraine.

According to prepared testimony, Ambassador Gordon Sondland also plans to tell three Democratic-led House committees that “inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming U.S. election would be wrong.”

He also plans to tell the panel that he was not on the July 25 call between Trump and the president of Ukraine and did not know that Trump brought up former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s potential rivals in 2020 elections.