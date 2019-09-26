World News
September 26, 2019 / 5:36 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Trump seeks whistleblower sources, says 'close to a spy' - New York Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told staff from the U.S. mission to the United Nations on Thursday he wanted to know who provided information to a whistleblower on his phone call with Ukraine’s president, likening them to a spy, the New York Times reported.

Trump said whoever provided the information on his call was “close to a spy” and that “in the old days” spies were dealt with differently, the Times reported, citing a person briefed on the comments who had notes of what the president said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

