Congress to be briefed on alleged retaliation against U.S. diplomats over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department inspector general plans to brief congressional committees on Wednesday about recent instances of potential political retaliation by agency leaders against career officials over Ukraine, two sources familiar with matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the briefings were part of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump sought help from Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president.