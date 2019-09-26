Trump says there should be a way of stopping impeachment inquiry, perhaps through courts

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democrats for their impeachment inquiry and said there should be a way to stop them, perhaps through courts.

“What ... Democrats are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts,” Trump said upon returning from a trip to New York where he attended the U.N General Assembly.