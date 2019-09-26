Trump says there should be a way of stopping impeachment inquiry, perhaps through courts

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democrats for their impeachment inquiry and said there should be a way to stop them, perhaps through courts.

“What ... Democrats are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts,” Trump said upon returning from a trip to New York where he attended the U.N General Assembly.