World News
September 26, 2019 / 5:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says there should be a way of stopping impeachment inquiry, perhaps through courts

1 Min Read

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democrats for their impeachment inquiry and said there should be a way to stop them, perhaps through courts.

“What ... Democrats are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts,” Trump said upon returning from a trip to New York where he attended the U.N General Assembly.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
