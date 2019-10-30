U.S. State Department official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan arrives at the Lopez Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said on Wednesday he had known earlier this year that the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was involved in a campaign about then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch that helped lead to her dismissal.

Sullivan, a deputy secretary of state, said under questioning from Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, that he knew Giuliani was involved before he was asked to remove her because Trump had lost confidence in her.