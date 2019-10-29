Factbox: The Trump impeachment inquiry - What we've learned so far

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The contents of the call were revealed in a whistleblowercomplaint by an intelligence official. The testimony of currentand former Trump administration officials, a rough transcript ofthe phone call released by the White House, texts between U.S.diplomats and other documents have largely confirmed thewhistleblower's account. (Graphic on inquiry: here)

Trump denies wrongdoing.

Here’s what we know so far:

- A rough transcript of the call on July 25 between Trumpand Zelenskiy confirmed the whistleblower’s most damagingallegation - that Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Burisma,a Ukrainian energy company on which Hunter Biden, the son of JoeBiden, had served as a board member. Trump, aRepublican, also asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor” andinvestigate a debunked conspiracy theory that a hackedDemocratic National Committee computer server was in Ukraine,according to the transcript.

- Text messages between Trump’s Ukraine special envoy, KurtVolker, his European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and hispersonal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, show that pressure was exertedon Zelenskiy to make a public statement committing himself toinvestigating Burisma before he would be allowed to meet withTrump at the White House, part of the “quid pro quo” - Latinfor a favor for a favor - that is at the heart of theimpeachment inquiry.

- Sondland, a hotelier and Trump donor, testified tocongressional investigators that Trump largely delegated Ukrainepolicy to Giuliani. He said Trump told him and other officialsat a White House meeting to coordinate with Giuliani, who at thetime was seeking to dig up dirt on Biden, a leading candidatefor the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 to runagainst Trump. Sondland expressed disquiet in his testimonyabout allowing a private citizen to have such an influentialrole in U.S. foreign policy.

- In testimony considered the most damning to date, the topU.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, said Trump made therelease of U.S. security aid to Ukraine contingent on Kievpublicly declaring it would carry out the investigations thatthe U.S. president sought.

Trump has contended that there was no quid pro quo relatedto the $391 million to help Ukraine fight Russia-backedseparatists in eastern Ukraine that he had withheld. Taylor saidTrump had also made a White House visit by Zelenskiy contingenton his opening the investigations.

- In remarks on Oct. 17 that stunned many in Washington, Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, acknowledged thatthe aid to Ukraine was indeed linked to Trump’s request forinvestigations into the debunked conspiracy theory and HunterBiden. Mulvaney later contradicted himself in astatement from the White House that ruled out a quid pro quo.

- The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch,testified that Trump had ousted her from her position based on”unfounded and false claims” after she had come under attack byGiuliani. She was abruptly recalled from Kiev in May. Sheexpressed alarm over damage to diplomacy under Trump and warnedabout “private interests” circumventing “professional diplomatsfor their own gain, not the public good.”

- Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, testifiedthat he had helped to connect Giuliani with a top aide toUkraine’s president as the president’s personal lawyer continuedto seek information damaging to the Bidens. Volker said he wasunaware of Giuliani’s mission at the time and that in the nowreleased text messages between him, Sondland and Giuliani therewas no explicit mention of the Bidens.

- Michael McKinley, a former adviser to Secretary of StateMike Pompeo, testified that he quit a few days before hisappearance to congressional committees because of departmental leadership’s unwillingness to defend Yovanovitchfrom the attacks on her. He also told investigators that somecareer diplomats had had their careers derailed for politicalreasons.

- Trump’s former national security adviser John Boltonexpressed alarm about Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine policyand the efforts to press Zelenskiy to give Trump political help,the U.S. president’s former Russia adviser Fiona Hill testified.Democratic investigators want to talk to Bolton.

- A top adviser to Trump on Ukraine has testified that he was so alarmed after hearing Trump ask Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden in the July 25 phone call that he reported the matter to a White House lawyer out of concern for U.S. national security. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was the first person to have heard the phone call to testify at the inquiry.

- Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who helped Giulianiinvestigate the Bidens in Ukraine have been indicted for ascheme to illegally funnel money to a pro-Trump electioncommittee and other U.S. political candidates. They have pleadednot guilty.