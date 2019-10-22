Diplomat says he was told U.S. aid for Ukraine tied to request for probes: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine said on Tuesday he was told the United States was withholding aid from Ukraine to try to secure a public commitment for investigations relating to the 2016 U.S. presidential election and a Ukrainian company where former Vice President Joe Biden’s son served on the board, according to the Washington Post.

William Taylor, the charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, also said U.S. ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland told him President Donald Trump was only willing to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy if Zelenskiy publicly committed to the probes, the Washington Post reported, citing written testimony provided to U.S. lawmakers.