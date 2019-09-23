Trump says may release transcript of disputed Ukraine phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering the release of a transcript of his controversial July phone call with Ukraine’s president but noted concerns about the precedent of doing so.

Trump is under fire to show what he said in his July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after reports surfaced that Trump had pressed Zelenskiy to investigate accusations involving the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The pressure on Zelenskiy is the subject of a whistleblower complaint from an unidentified official in the U.S. government.

Trump, during a picture-taking session with Polish President Andrzej Duda, said “I may do it” when asked if he was going to release a transcript of the call.

But he said he was concerned about the precedent of releasing transcripts of presidential phone calls with foreign leaders.