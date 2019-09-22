Trump defends call with Ukrainian president

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to reporter's questions as he departs to Texas from the White House, Washington, DC, U.S., September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not say anything wrong during a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart in which, according to reports, he pressed for an investigation of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Trump told reporters he had a great call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 and that he would have no problem with his personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, testifying before Congress.

Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, “made the mistake of saying he never spoke to his son”, Trump said. “He did speak to his son, he lied again,” he said.

“I’m not looking to hurt Biden, but he did a very dishonest thing,” Trump said.