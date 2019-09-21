Ukraine minister denies Trump put pressure on Zelenskiy during call: report

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian former ambassador to NATO nominated to become new Foreign Minister, delivers a speech during the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko denied suggestions U.S. President Donald Trump had put pressure on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call, in an interview to local media outlet Hromadske on Saturday.

On Friday reports by U.S. media outlets said Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden, one of Trump’s chief political rivals, in a July phone call.

“I know what the conversation was about and I think there was no pressure,” Prystaiko said. “This conversation was long, friendly, and it touched on many questions, sometimes requiring serious answers.”