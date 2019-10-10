Zelenskiy ready to open probe into any Ukraine meddling in Trump election

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would be ready to jointly open an investigation into any possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and into Burisma gas company, which had a son of Vice President Joe Biden on its board.

Zelenskiy said he had seen no evidence of Ukraine meddling in the election in the United States. He did not make clear who the joint investigation would be with.

The former U.S. vice president has denied using his influence in 2016 to prevent Ukraine from investigating his son’s involvement and has said he and his son have done nothing wrong.