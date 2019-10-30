Ex-national security adviser Bolton asked to testify in Trump impeachment probe: NY Times

FILE PHOTO: Then-White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington, U.S. September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House national security adviser John Bolton has been asked to testify next week before a U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, a New York Times reporter said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Democratic-led committees conducting the inquiry have asked Bolton to testify on Nov. 7, the reporter said, citing a person familiar with the schedule.

National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and Eisenberg’s deputy, Michael Ellis, have been asked to appear on Monday, the reporter said.