Ukraine's president says Kiev unlikely to publish Trump call transcript

STARE, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Kiev was unlikely to publish a summary of a July 25 call in which U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy said that Kiev was ready to investigate any case in which the law was broken, but as an independent country, it would not act simply on the orders of others. He said he had had two phone conversations with Trump.