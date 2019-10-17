Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Taylor to testify in impeachment probe: NBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor is traveling to the United States in order to testify next week in the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Taylor’s text messages with the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland have surfaced as a central thread in House Democrats’ probe into allegations that Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.