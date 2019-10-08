Branding impeachment probe a 'kangaroo court,' Trump blocks ambassador's appearance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday abruptly blocked a key witness in the Ukraine scandal from appearing before a congressional impeachment inquiry, setting the White House firmly on a collision course with the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

The U.S. State Department said the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, a Trump political donor, would not be allowed to appear even though he had already flown from Europe to do so. President Donald Trump decried the Democratic-led inquiry into whether he abused his office in the pursuit of personal political gain as a “kangaroo court.”

Democratic lawmakers denounced the move, calling it an attempt to obstruct their inquiry and said they would subpoena Sondland, to compel him to submit to questions. The State Department did not respond to requests for comment on why Sondland had been blocked from speaking to lawmakers just hours before his scheduled appearance.

The move was the White House’s most aggressive response yet to the inquiry, which has cast a pall over Trump’s campaign to win back the White House in 2020. A whistleblower complaint about a July 25 phone call in which Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, prompted the inquiry.

The investigation could lead to the approval of articles of impeachment - or formal charges - against Trump in the House of Representatives. A trial on whether to remove him from office would then be held in the U.S. Senate. Republicans who control the Senate have shown little appetite for ousting Trump.

‘KANGAROO COURT’

Trump has denied he did anything wrong in the phone call, and his officials have been struggling to formulate a response to the inquiry amid public opinion polls showing rising support for it.

His advisers appear to be coalescing around a strategy in which they stonewall lawmakers’ demands for witnesses and documents, question the legality of the inquiry and insist that while Trump’s phone call was a mistake, it was not impeachable.

Sondland’s lawyer, Robert Luskin, said in a statement that his client “stands ready to testify on short notice, whenever he is permitted to appear.”

“The president is obstructing Congress from getting the facts. That is an abuse of power to act in this way,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in Seattle.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland poses ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (unseen) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 4, 2019. Picture taken June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Trump defended the decision not to allow Sondland to testify, writing on Twitter, “I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republicans’ rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public ... to see.”

Democrats view Sondland as a key witness who can help shed light on whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine as part of an effort pressure them to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump has denied any linkage.

According to text messages released by House committee leaders last week between Sondland and Trump’s former envoy to Ukraine, the two U.S. diplomats sought to set strict conditions for Zelenskiy meeting Trump at the White House, including Ukraine drafting a statement committing it to carrying out the investigations sought by Trump.

Sondland placed a call to Trump after a top American diplomat in Ukraine expressed concern that Washington was linking the U.S. military aid to a request for an investigation that would help Trump’s political campaign, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Sondland responded to the diplomat’s text five hours later: “The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

The Sondland interview would have followed those of officials including the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, and Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community.

Slideshow (5 Images)

A career diplomat, Marie Yovanovitch, is scheduled to meet with the committees behind closed doors on Friday. Yovanovitch was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until Trump recalled her in May before her term was up, after the president’s supporters questioned her loyalty.

A second whistleblower has come forward with direct knowledge of the allegations about Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to probe Biden.

Congressional staff and lawyers for the first whistleblower are close to making final arrangements for the witness to speak to congressional investigators away from Capitol Hill as early as this week, a source close to the parties said on Tuesday.