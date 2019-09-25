Schumer calls for Senate intelligence panel to probe Trump's handling of Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Senate Democrats hold a news conference to discuss Senate policy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence panel should probe President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday following the release of a memo outlining Trump’s July call with the Ukrainian president.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, said the memo - which showed Trump asking Kiev to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden - raised a number of questions that Republicans should also want answered. The Senate committee, led by Republican Senator Richard Burr, conducted a largely bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.