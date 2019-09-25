World News
September 25, 2019 / 5:44 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Schumer calls for Senate intelligence panel to probe Trump's handling of Ukraine

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Senate Democrats hold a news conference to discuss Senate policy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate intelligence panel should probe President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday following the release of a memo outlining Trump’s July call with the Ukrainian president.

Schumer, speaking to reporters, said the memo - which showed Trump asking Kiev to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden - raised a number of questions that Republicans should also want answered. The Senate committee, led by Republican Senator Richard Burr, conducted a largely bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below