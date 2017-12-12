FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's attack on Senator Gillibrand 'nasty': Senator Schumer
December 12, 2017 / 8:15 PM / in 2 hours

Trump's attack on Senator Gillibrand 'nasty': Senator Schumer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s tweeted attack on Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was “nasty,” but Schumer did not join Gillibrand’s call for Trump to resign the presidency over sexual misconduct accusations.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“That tweet was nasty, unbecoming of a president,” Schumer told reporters. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, on Monday called for Trump to resign over sexual misconduct allegations. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances, which he has denied.

Trump lambasted Gillibrand on Twitter on Tuesday writing, “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
