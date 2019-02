FILE PHOTO: David Malpass, Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, gestures during the 2018 G20 Conference entitled "The G20 Agenda Under the Argentine Presidency", in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to pick Treasury Department official David Malpass to be the U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, Politico reported on Monday.

Malpass would replace Jim Yong Kim, who stepped down on Feb. 1 in a surprise move.