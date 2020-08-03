Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

(Reuters) - Manhattan’s district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax returns was part of an investigation of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization,” including alleged insurance and bank fraud.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance raised the scope of the investigation in court papers filed on Monday. He is seeking to dismiss Trump’s latest challenge to a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Grand jury deliberations are secret, and the public may not learn what the subpoena uncovers until after the election.

In a court filing last week, Trump’s lawyers argued the subpoena was “wildly overbroad” and issued in “bad faith.”

But, Vance noted on Monday, when the subpoena was issued last August, there were “public allegations of possible criminal activity” at the Trump Organization dating back a decade. He said public reports show a basis for each category and timeframe of documents sought from Mazars USA, Trump’s accounting firm.

Trump’s argument that the subpoena is overbroad “rests on the false premise that the grand jury’s investigation is limited to so-called ‘hush-money’ payments made by Michael Cohen” on Trump’s behalf in 2016, Vance said.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations tied to the payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former model Karen McDougal, who claimed they had affairs with Trump, which he denies.

The dispute over Trump’s taxes has already made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled last month that the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

Vance on Monday urged the court to dismiss Trump’s latest challenge to the subpoena “without delay,” arguing the complaint “merely regurgitates allegations and arguments this court has rejected before.”