Trump announces another round of senior staff changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In another staff shake-up of his often turbulent administration, President Donald Trump said on Friday he had picked the two people he wants to be the next U.S. attorney general and next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump said he will nominate former Attorney General William Barr to fill the top job at the U.S. Justice Department again, and that he will put forward State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as ambassador to the United Nations. Both are posts that have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Trump also said he would make another personnel announcement on Saturday.

“It will have to do with the joint chiefs of staff, the succession,” he told reporters outside the White House, suggesting he may name a new top U.S. military officer.

Separately, CNN reported on Friday that John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in coming days, citing unnamed sources. Reuters has not independently confirmed the report.