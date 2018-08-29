Trump blames China for hacking of Clinton emails, offers no evidence

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter early on Wednesday China hacked the emails of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton but did not offer any evidence or further information.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!” he tweeted a little after midnight on Wednesday.