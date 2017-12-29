Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him fairly in Russia probe

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, will treat him fairly.

“There’s been no collusion. But I think he’s going to be fair,” Trump told the New York Times in an interview at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Some Republicans in the U.S. Congress have in recent weeks accused Mueller’s team of anti-Trump bias, and have said that public trust in the investigation has eroded. Mueller has charged four Trump associates in his investigation.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said earlier this month that he was not aware of any impropriety by Mueller’s team.

Trump also told the Times he has “been soft” on China on trade and complained about oil shipments to North Korea despite sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear program. “Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn’t my deal!” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote in a post on Twitter that China has been “caught” allowing oil into North Korea and said such moves would prevent “a friendly solution” to the crisis.