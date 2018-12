FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while delivering remarks at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 10 people are seeking to serve as the White House chief of staff, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday as he seeks to fill the job after his top choice bowed out.

“Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position,” Trump wrote.