Trump team eyes $1 trillion infrastructure plan to spur economy, Bloomberg News says

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion on "America's seniors" in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of its push to spur the world’s largest economy back to life, Bloomberg News said on Monday.

The Department of Transportation's preliminary version reserves most funds for projects such as roads and bridges, but will also set aside money for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband, the report bloom.bg/2Y4KQyH said, citing people familiar with the matter.