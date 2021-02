FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will address next week’s Conservative Political Action Conference and speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, a source familiar with the plan said on Saturday.

The CPAC meeting will be held in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 25-28, with Trump speaking on the final day.