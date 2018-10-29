Woman blows herself up in central Tunis - state radio

TUNIS - A woman blew herself up in the center of the Tunisian capital Tunis on Monday, state radio
said.
A witness reported an explosion on the central Habib Bourguiba avenue where police were cordoning off the area near
the capital’s landmark Municipal Theatre.
Ambulances could be heard rushing to the scene.
“I was in front of the theater and heard a huge explosion and saw people fleeing,” witness Mohamed Ekbal bin Rajib told
Reuters.
