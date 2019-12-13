Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over Armenian 'genocide' resolution

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday it summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara over a resolution passed by U.S. lawmakers recognizing the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as a genocide, adding it conveyed Turkey’s dismay over the decision.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate on Thursday, in a historic move that has enraged Turkey and dealt a blow to the already fragile ties between the NATO allies.

Ankara has condemned the move and said it was null and void, accusing U.S. lawmakers of politicizing history.