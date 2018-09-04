FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey, U.S. discussed Syria's Idlib and Manbij: Turkish source

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed developments in Syria’s Idlib and Manbij, along with bilateral issues in their phone call on Tuesday, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The call comes as violence in Idlib, the last major rebel-held enclave in Syria, escalated with Russia resuming air strikes in the region.

Turkey and the United States, NATO allies bitterly divided over the trial on terrorism charges of a U.S. pastor in Turkey, have been carrying out joint patrols in Manbij as part of a plan to clear the area of Kurdish militants.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

