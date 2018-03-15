Turkish foreign minister's U.S. visit postponed: spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s planned visit to Washington on March 19 has been postponed, his spokesman said on Thursday, following the U.S. decision to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The spokesman did not give a reason for the decision. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu said he hoped to build good relations with new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but he must respect Turkey, amid deep tensions over Syria policy and other issues.