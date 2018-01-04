FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says U.S. conviction of Turkish banker 'scandalous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A U.S. jury’s decision to convict a Turkish banker for helping Iran evade sanctions is “a scandalous decision of a scandalous case”, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

    Ibrahim Kalin made the comment during a news conference in Ankara a day after Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank (HALKB.IS), was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions law, in a Manhattan federal court.

    Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

