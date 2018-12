Trump told Erdogan he doesn't want issues in sales of F-35 jets to Turkey: Turkish minister

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks withh Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan that he didn’t want any problems with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following NATO meetings in Brussels, Cavusoglu said that Turkey saw no issues in procuring the Lockheed Martin jets despite efforts in the U.S. Congress to block the sale. Trump made the comment to Erdogan during talks at a recent G20 summit, Cavusoglu said.

The U.S. Senate has demanded a block on the sales of the jets to Turkey unless Trump certifies that Turkey is not threatening NATO, purchasing defense equipment from Russia or detaining U.S. citizens.