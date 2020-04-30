Turkey says deployment of Russian defences delayed, but will happen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey’s planned deployment of Russian S-400 missile defences has been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but will ultimately go ahead, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“There has been a delay because of the coronavirus but it will move forward as it was planned,” Ibrahim Kalin told an online meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council, adding that Erdogan had told U.S. President Donald Trump several times that he was also interested in purchasing Patriot missiles.

The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.