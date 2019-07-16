Trump, Pompeo reviewing U.S. response to Turkey's purchase of Russian air defenses

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, along with U.S. President Donald Trump in this still image from video taken June 30, 2019. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are reviewing their options for responding to Turkey’s recent purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Trump signaled reluctance to punish Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian system, saying it was “not fair” that the United States would now be prohibited from selling Ankara billions of dollars worth of F-35 stealth jet fighters.