Turkey says will retaliate if U.S. halts weapons sales

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate if the United States halts weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said a proposal by lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives to temporarily halt weapons sales, including F-35 jets, to Turkey was wrong, illogical and not fitting of the alliance between the NATO allies.

U.S. lawmakers released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defense policy bill, including efforts to compete with Russia and China and the measure on weapons sales to Turkey.