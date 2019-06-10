Turkish F-35 pilots no longer flying at U.S. base: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey’s F-35 pilots are no longer flying at a U.S. air base in Arizona, the Pentagon told Reuters on Monday, as the United States winds down Ankara’s involvement in the advanced fighter jet program over Turkey’s plans to buy Russian air defenses.

“The department is aware that the Turkish pilots ... are not flying,” said Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman.

“Without a change in Turkish policy, we will continue to work closely with our Turkish ally on winding down their participation in the F-35 program.”