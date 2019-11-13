World News
November 13, 2019 / 8:22 PM / 2 days ago

Trump expects to 'work something out' with Erdogan, Senators on F-35s

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he and Turkish President Tayipp Erdogan were talking about the F-35 fighter jet program with Republican U.S. senators, after Washington removed Turkey from the program over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system.

During a White House meeting attended by Erdogan, five Republican Senators, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a reporter asked Trump about the F-35 program.

“That’s what we’re here for, we’re talking about with our great senators. There are a lot of alternatives. We’ll work something out. I project that we will work something out,” Trump said.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below