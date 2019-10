U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walk out of the U.S. ambassador's residence before talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on reaching a ceasefire in Syria, in Ankara, Turkey October 17, 2019. Shaun Tandon/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met on Thursday to discuss Ankara’s military offensive in northeast Syria, Turkey’s presidency said.

Pence is expected to urge Turkey to halt its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened heavy sanctions over the operation.