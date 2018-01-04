FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 8:28 AM / in 13 minutes

Turkey says U.S. jury's conviction of Turkish banker carries no legal value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. jury’s decision to convict a Turkish banker for helping Iran evade sanctions does not carry any legal value for Turkey and is against international laws, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions law, in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

In comments made on Twitter, Bozdag said the decision was clear evidence that the United States, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had cooperated with the network of Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay

