ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on June 4, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The meeting comes amid high tension between the two NATO allies, most recently due to U.S. moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.