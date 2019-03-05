U.S. has warned Turkey over purchase of Russian air defense system: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Washington has made clear to Turkey that if it proceeds with the purchase of a Russian air defense system the United States will have to reassess Ankara’s participation in the F-35 fighter program.

“We’ve clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the (Russian) S-400 (air defense system) will result in a reassessment of Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program and risk other potential future arm transfers to Turkey,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told a briefing.