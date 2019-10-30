U.S. keeps Turkey sanctions targets ready if needed: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks about sanctions against Turkey at a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the Trump administration is keeping a list of Turkish sanctions targets ready if needed, but so far is pleased with the ceasefire in Syria that caused prior sanctions to be lifted.

Mnuchin said in an interview in Saudi Arabia that the list of additional targets was developed for Vice President Mike Pence to take to Ankara to negotiate the cease-fire. He added that had the talks not been successful, the financial sanctions would have been imposed.

“The answer is, we still have that list. I have no reason to expect that we’ll need to use them,” Mnuchin said. “I think we are pleased with the way that this is working.”