Turkey's Erdogan targets U.S. ambassador over visa dispute

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the United States should dismiss its ambassador to Ankara if he took the decision to suspend visa services in Turkey, adding he did not regard him as a representative of the U.S. government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint press conference with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic (not in the picture) after their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Speaking at a news conference in Belgrade, Erdogan blamed the United States for causing the dispute between the two countries and asked how “agents” had infiltrated the U.S. consulate, referring to a consulate worker who was arrested last week and the involvement of a second individual at the mission.