FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's talks with U.S. on visa crisis going in 'good direction', Erdogan spokesman says
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in 4 days

Turkey's talks with U.S. on visa crisis going in 'good direction', Erdogan spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s talks with the United States over an on-going visa crisis are headed in a “good direction”, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Visa operations were mutually suspended by the two countries on Oct. 8, in a widening diplomatic row over Ankara’s arrest of Turkish national employed by the U.S. consulate in Istanbul. A delegation from the United States arrived in Turkey on Tuesday to discuss the resolution of the crisis.

Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, made the comment in an interview broadcast by state channel TRT Haber.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by DAvid Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.