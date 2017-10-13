FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arrested U.S. consulate worker in Turkey meets lawyer
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 8 days ago

Arrested U.S. consulate worker in Turkey meets lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A U.S. consulate worker detained by Turkish authorities last week saw his lawyer on Friday.

“We had the necessary meeting with my client,” lawyer Halit Akalp told Turkish television channels as he left a jail complex at Silivri, west of Istanbul. “There were no restrictions on our meeting.”

Metin Topuz was arrested over alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last year’s coup attempt. His arrest sparked a dispute between the NATO allies and suspension of visa services.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.