2 months ago
U.S. defense chief to meet Turkish counterpart in Europe
June 19, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. defense chief to meet Turkish counterpart in Europe

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis speaks at a press conference at the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at Government House in Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2017.Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will again meet his Turkish counterpart next week in Europe, the top U.S. general said on Monday, describing regular U.S. efforts to address Turkish concerns over a U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria.

U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Mattis also wrote a detailed letter to Turkey last week to provide a "routine update" on U.S. efforts in Syria.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, editing by G Crosse

